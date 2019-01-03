KAPALUA, Hawaii – Kevin Tway made it five holes into his Wednesday pro-am at the Sentry Tournament of Champions before things became difficult, but it didn't appear that way on Day 1 of the tournament.

“It kind of felt like I was walking on a water bed the whole hole and so I withdrew from the pro-am, went to the doctor, had like an ear infection and sinus infection,” Tway said. “I got some pills and feel a little bit better today but still a little dizzy.”

There was nothing dizzy about his play on Day 1 with Tway sprinting out with five birdies through his first nine holes on his way to a 7-under 66 and a one-stroke lead over Gary Woodland.

Although Tway is playing the winner’s-only event for the first time, his lack of experience wasn’t an issue, but it’s not as though the Plantation Course is a complete mystery to him.

Tway’s father, Bob, qualified for the 2004 Tournament of Champions and the two spent a week together preparing for that event.

“On one hole dad took a huge divot and like a centipede had come up from the ground and he like went to flick it away and it stung him and his finger swelled up to like the size of a golf club grip, so he couldn't play that entire week,” Tway recalled. “He just watched me play the course.”

Bob Tway went on to finish tied for 28th that year in Maui. Following a flawless, if not dizzy, opening round Kevin Tway has his sights set much higher.