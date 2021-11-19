Kick-save off of hazard stake keeps Collin Morikawa two back in Dubai

Getty Images

Collin Morikawa shot his second consecutive 4-under 68 on Friday at the DP World Tour Championship, thanks in part to a little help from a hazard post.

Playing the par-3 17th at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, Morikawa’s tee shot appeared headed for the water before it clanked off the narrow, yellow stake and remained dry.

"I was hoping it would be in the bunker and kept watching and thought it was going to be in the water. Did that actually last year to the same pin. Wasn't a good feeling when the ball was in the air," Morikawa said after finishing his round. "Got a lucky break and took advantage of it and made par, and those are the kind of breaks you need heading into the weekend whether I'm going to be four or five shots back."

He's only two off the 36-hole lead, held by Shane Lowry, John Catlin and Sam Horsfield. After the save at 17, Morikawa birdied the par-5 18th. A little while later, Rory McIlroy, who was leading the tournament, made double bogey on the final hole to fall from 11 under to 9 under. McIlroy and Morikawa will play alongside each other in the third round.

The 24-year-old Morikawa is looking to become the first American to win the Race to Dubai. He currently leads the season-long points list. No. 2 on the list, Billy Horschel, shot 70 on Friday and is at even par for the tournament.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Morikawa takes big edge over Horschel in RTD

BY Mercer Baggs  — 

Collin Morikawa out-played Billy Horschel on Day 1 in Dubai as both players vie for the Race to Dubai title.
Golf Central

Morikawa joins Jack, Tom, Arnie with award

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Collin Morikawa is one of five American players to be awarded honorary lifetime membership on the European Tour.
News & Opinion

Morikawa, Horschel look to make Euro history

BY Associated Press  — 

Collin Morikawa and Billy Horschel – Americans with big wins on English soil this year – arrived in Dubai as the top two players.