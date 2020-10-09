Klara Spilkova assessed two-stroke penalty for slow play, misses cut by one

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Klara Spilkova was assessed a two-stroke penalty for slow play during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, and it cost her a chance to make the cut.

The 25-year-old Czechoslovakian was inside the projected cut line, at 5 over par, when, according to tournament officials, she was docked two strokes upon the conclusion of the 15th hole for a breach of the event's pace-of-play policy.

That turned a par into a double bogey for Spilkova and she parred her final three holes to finish at 7 over, one shot outside the cut line. This is her seventh missed cut, along with one withdrawal, in 11 LPGA starts this season.