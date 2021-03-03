Korda sisters, world No. 1 grouped at Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala

The Korda sisters, winners of the first two LPGA events this season, will be grouped alongside one another in the opening round of the Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala.

Nelly and Jessica Korda will be joined by world No. 1 Jin Young Ko at 8:11 a.m. ET. Nelly won last week’s Gainbridge LPGA while Jessica captured the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

Live Golf Channel coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET.

Full-field tee times from the Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala

This is the third consecutive event in Florida. Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club is known for its eight tribute holes: