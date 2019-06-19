Korn Ferry replaces Web.com as developmental tour sponsor

Korn Ferry Tour
PGA Tour

The PGA Tour’s developmental tour has a new umbrella sponsor.

As of Wednesday, the Web.com Tour will now be known as the Korn Ferry Tour, after inking a 10-year deal through 2028.

Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, also becomes a PGA Tour’s official marketing partner and will assume sponsorship of the developmental circuit’s Tour Championship, the third and final event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The Korn Ferry Tour will continue to award PGA Tour membership to the tour’s 50 leading players – the top 25 from the regular season points list and 25 more from the three-event playoff system.

“We welcome Korn Ferry to the PGA Tour family with today’s announcement,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “Our thanks to Gary Burnison and his team for a partnership that will promote Korn Ferry’s mission of helping people and organizations exceed their potential, collaborating with a tour that has proven to identify the next generation of PGA Tour talent over the last 30 years.”

The tour had been known as the Web.com Tour for the past seven years, after previously being sponsored by Nationwide, Buy.com, Nike and Hogan. 

More articles like this

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Hubbard outduels McNealy to win Suncoast title

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Mark Hubbard outdueled Maverick McNealy Sunday at the Web.com Tour's Lecom Suncoast Classic, winning by two shots at Lakewood National.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Web.com Tour: Campos wins; Compton makes 10

BY Associated Press  — 

Rafael Campos won The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic in 25-mph wind Wednesday to become the first Puerto Rican champion in Web.com Tour history.

Thumbnail
Golf Central

Rd. 1 suspended after windy day in Bahamas

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Wade Binfield's 68 holds the clubhouse lead, but first-round play was suspended after a windy day at the Web.com Tour's Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.