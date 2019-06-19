Korn Ferry replaces Web.com as developmental tour sponsor

The PGA Tour’s developmental tour has a new umbrella sponsor.

As of Wednesday, the Web.com Tour will now be known as the Korn Ferry Tour, after inking a 10-year deal through 2028.

Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm, also becomes a PGA Tour’s official marketing partner and will assume sponsorship of the developmental circuit’s Tour Championship, the third and final event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The Korn Ferry Tour will continue to award PGA Tour membership to the tour’s 50 leading players – the top 25 from the regular season points list and 25 more from the three-event playoff system.

“We welcome Korn Ferry to the PGA Tour family with today’s announcement,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “Our thanks to Gary Burnison and his team for a partnership that will promote Korn Ferry’s mission of helping people and organizations exceed their potential, collaborating with a tour that has proven to identify the next generation of PGA Tour talent over the last 30 years.”

The tour had been known as the Web.com Tour for the past seven years, after previously being sponsored by Nationwide, Buy.com, Nike and Hogan.