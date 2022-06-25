Korn Ferry Tour event in Maine is being co-led by an amateur ... from Maine

An amateur shares the lead after three rounds of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Live and Work In Maine Open.

And get this: he actually lives in Maine!

Cole Anderson, a rising junior at Florida State University, fired a 7-under 64 Saturday at Falmouth Country Club to move to 15 under and into a share of the lead with recent Texas grad Pierceson Coody.

“I said it in the beginning of the week, you couldn’t write up a better scenario for me to play my first professional event,” said Anderson, a native of Camden, Maine, which is an hour and a half north of Falmouth. “I’m at home, it’s comfortable here, I’ve played the golf course, I’ve got a bunch of people around that I know, and it feels good.”

Anderson's third round included five birdies in his final seven holes, as he riled the home crowd up late.

"Mainers support Mainers, that's what we do," said Anderson, whose gallery was large by KFT standards.

Anderson, a multi-time Maine Amateur champion, posted three top-20s in nine starts last season for the Seminoles. He is trying to become just the fourth amateur to win on the KFT and the first since Harris English at the 2011 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

Russell Henley, in 2011, and Daniel Summerhays, in 2007, also won KFT titles as amateurs while Collin Morikawa lost in a playoff at the 2016 Air Capital Classic.

The other co-leader, though, may have something to say about Anderson’s chances at joining the history books. Coody earned his KFT status this summer by finishing No. 1 in the PGA Tour University rankings. After leading Texas to the NCAA Championship, Coody turned pro and has now made three starts on the developmental circuit. Coody missed the cut in his pro debut before tying for fourth last week in Wichita.

Should he win on Sunday, Coody is projected to climb to No. 31 in KFT points. The top 25 earn their PGA Tour cards at the end of the regular season while the top 75 advance to the KFT Finals, where 25 more cards are on the line.

Fabian Gomez sits third, two shots back, while Jon VanDerLaan is another two back, at 11 under.