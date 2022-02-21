Korn Ferry Tour pro misses out on potential victory after four-putt on final hole

Michael Gellerman had 30 feet for birdie for a chance to win the Korn Ferry Tour’s Lecom Suncoast Classic on Sunday in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.

Four putts later, Gellerman ended up tying for sixth.

Gellerman was knotted up with clubhouse leader Ben An at 17 under when his birdie putt slid 8 feet past the hole. His par save to force a playoff missed, too, as did a tap-in bogey, which lipped out hard.

Gellerman’s misfortune handed An the outright win and left the 29-year-old Oklahoma product two shots back and having surrendered valuable points. While both players lost their PGA Tour cards after last season, An is in better position for a return to the big league, at fifth in the standings.

“I came close a lot of times on PGA Tour, and people still think, why are you here?” An said. “Well, I didn't have a good year, but to have a win early in the season, I think that helps a lot. My goal is not to just get my card, but my whole team – my coach, my manager and my wife – all believe and I think I'm capable of doing a lot better things.”

Gellerman, who now as two top-6 finishes, is still inside the coveted top 25, though he is 16th.

