Play at six of the 12 first-stage sites for Korn Ferry Tour Q-School are in the books.

Among the notables to advance to second stage are recent college grads Chandler Phillips (Texas A&M), Bryson Nimmer (Clemson) and Zach Bauchou (Oklahoma State) while big names such as Justin Suh, Steven Fisk, Brad Dalke and Ty Tryon failed to move on.

Here is a quick recap of each site:

Bridges at Firewheel, Garland, Texas, Sept. 24-27

Notable qualifiers: Wisconsin grad and former Illinois state amateur champion Jordan Hahn, competing as an amateur, closed in 65 to advance by three shots at 11 under. … Zach Bauchou, a member of the Oklahoma State team that won the 2017 NCAA title, shot 14 under. … Mikel Martinson led the field at 21 under. … Penn State alum Cole Miller (-15), Oregon product Brandon McIver (-14) and Oklahoma alum Will Kropp (-10) were among the other qualifiers.

Not advancing: Former Oklahoma standout and U.S. Amateur runner-up Brad Dalke shot 73-73 in the final two rounds to miss by a shot at 8 under. … Former Oklahoma State teammates Hayden Wood (-7), Stratton Nolen (+1) and Nick Heinen (WD) all missed. … Former Florida standout Andy Zhang, who spent last season on the KFT, finished at 4 under. … Air Force captain Kyle Westmoreland closed in 69 but finished 7 under. … Andrew Loupe (-2), Kalena Preus (+8) and Austin Connelly (WD) among non-qualifiers.

Ak-Chin Southern Dunes GC, Maricopa, Ariz., Sept. 24-27

Notable qualifiers: K.K. Limbhasut (-17), who was teammates with Collin Morikawa at Cal, benefitted from a second-round 62 to finish first. He was joined by another recent Cal grad, Sebastian Cramption, who qualified at 11 under. … Former long-drive champ Jamie Sadlowski shot 12 under. … San Diego State alum Nahum Mendoza III, Oklahoma State product Brendon Jelley, Arizona State alum Alberto Sanchez and former Oklahoma player Michael Schoolcraft all advance by a shot at 6 under.

Not advancing: Former USC star Justin Suh birdied his final hole but fell a shot shy at 5 under. … Past Stanford standout Andrew Yun (-1) and Arizona State product Jared Du Toit (E) were among the other non-qualifiers.

Magnolia Grove (Crossing), Mobile, Ala., Sept. 24-27

Notable qualifiers: Recent Auburn grad Jacob Solomon closed in 66 to finish atop the leaderboard at 21 under. Other Auburn alums, Michael Johnson (-16), Trace Crowe (-10) and Michael Hebert (-8), all qualified. Hebert made nine birdies in his final round to make it by a shot. … Patrick Sullivan, who missed out on earning exempt status at final stage by one shot last year after putting a ball into the water, shot 18 under to easily advance. … Western Kentucky product Billy Tom Sargent (-12), North Carolina alum Ben Griffin (-10) and Hunter Hamrick (-8) were among the other qualifiers.

Not advancing: Former Vanderbilt standout Patrick Martin didn’t break 70 and finished at 6 under. … Scott Strohmeyer, the fifth man on Alabama’s 2013 NCAA title team, also shot 6 under. His teammate on that team, Cory Whitsett, finished at 10 over. … Baylor product Matthew Perrine (-5), Oklahoma State alum Zach Olsen (-1) and long-hitting Temple product Brandon Matthews (+3) were among the other non-qualifiers.

Soboba Springs GC, San Jacinto, Calif., Sept. 24-27

Notable qualifiers: Vanderbilt alum Theo Humphrey strung together four scores in the 60s to shoot 15 under and easily advance. … UC Riverside product David Gazzolo led the way at 20 under. … Morgan Deneen, a former PGM student who won a conference title for Coastal Carolina, finished at 18 under. …Alex Kang, brother of LPGA player Danielle Kang, used an opening 65 to post 10 under. … Bruce Doucett birdied three of his last four holes to advance by a shot at 8 under.

Not advancing: UCLA alum Manav Shah made a late triple bogey to shoot a closing 75 and miss by a shot at 7 under. … USC alum Andrew Levitt (-2), Pepperdine grad Roy Cootes (+2) and Oregon product Ryan Gronlund (+4) were among those not advancing.

The Landings Club (Oakri), Savannah, Ga., Sept. 24-27

Notable qualifiers: Richmond product Brad Miller finished first at 22 under. … Jimmy Jones, a USF alum and son of late LPGA winner Dawn Coe-Jones, shot 17 under. … Georgia product Dykes Harbin closed in 64 to advance at 13 under while former Bulldogs star Lee McCoy held on to make it by a shot at 11 under. … Clemson grad Bryson Nimmer (-13), Alabama alum Jonathan Hardee (-13) and UNF product Kevin Phelan (-11) were among the other qualifiers.

Not advancing: Georgia Southern grad and recent Walker Cupper Steven Fisk played his final 10 holes in 4 over to miss by one at 10 under. … Ty Tryon’s bid to advance fell way short at 8 over as the former prodigy shot 76 or worse twice. … UCF product Kyle Wilshire (-5), Georgia grad Zach Healy (+1) and Texas alum Taylor Funk (WD), the son of Fred Funk, were among the non-qualifiers.

The Woodlands CC, The Woodlands, Texas, Sept. 24-27

Notable qualifiers: Recent Baylor grad Braden Bailey shot 16 under to lead all qualifiers. Bailey’s former teammate Garrett May (-8) also advanced. … Brandon Pierce and Eric Ricard, members of LSU’s 2015 NCAA title squad, shot 10 under and 7 under, respectively. Another former Tiger, Nathan Jeansonne (-8), also moved on. … Will Grimmer, an Ohio State grad and two-time U.S. Open competitor, shot 9 under. … Former Texas A&M standout Chandler Phillips shot 8 under.

Not advancing: Texas Tech product Ivan Ramirez, playing as an amateur, shot 3 under to miss by two. …Trey Valentine (-1), Hojin Kang (+1), Jack Ireland (+2) and Matt Ceravolo (WD) were among the other non-qualifiers.

