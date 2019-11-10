The field for the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School is set.

The final four of five second-stage sites wrapped up on Friday, with advancing players moving on to final stage, set for Dec. 12-15 at Orange County National in Winter Garden, Fla.

Here is a breakdown of each second-stage site:

Southern Hills Plantation, Brooksville, Fla., Nov. 5-8

Notable qualifiers: The top two spots were taken by former NCAA individual champions – Florida Southern product John VanDerLaan, who won the 2019 Division II individual title, and Augusta State alum Broc Everett, who captured the 2018 Division I medal, shot 23 under and 15 under, respectively. … Derek Ernst, who won the 2013 Wells Fargo Championship, was T-3 at 14 under. … With former Georgia teammate Joey Garber on the bag, T.J. Mitchell shared fifth with four others, including Liberty alum Mickey DeMorat, the nephew of comedian Daniel Tosh, and 2017 NCAA individual champ Braden Thornberry, who earned conditional status on the KFT last year through Q-School. … Spencer Levin, a former PGA Tour regular who earned just three KFT starts last season, was among those at T-10 at 12 under. … Florida State alum Jack Maguire and recent Florida grad Gordon Neale were part of the 11 under group at T-14. … Jordan Hahn and amateur Donnie Trosper each shot final-round 68s to advance by a shot at T-18.

Not advancing: Among those missing by a shot were Ohio State alum Tee-k Kelly and Kyle Reifers, who won on the KFT in 2006. Both shot 73 in the final round. … Will Gordon, recent Vandy grad and reigning SEC player of the year, missed by two shots. … Akshay Bhatia, the 17-year-old who opted to skip college and turn pro, tied for 43rd, as did Dru Love, the son of Davis Love III who did close in 66-68. … Matt Hill, who won eight times including the 2009 NCAA individual title while a senior at N.C. State, shared 55th.

Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail (Highlands/Marshwood), Dothan, Ala., Nov. 5-8

Notable qualifiers: N.C. State product Stephen Franken led the way at 16 under, a shot better than former Oklahoma player Michael Schoolcraft. … Danny Walker, a Virginia grad who won last year’s final stage, advanced at 12 under, as did Walker’s former college teammate Thomas Walsh, who tied for 12th at 5 under. … Jacob Bergeron, who left LSU early before last season, finished solo seventh. … Tommy Gainey, who won the 2012 McGladrey Classic, was among those at T-9. … Amateur Chandler Eaton, a senior at Duke, advanced at 5 under. … Charlie Holland closed in 6-under 66 to advance by a shot at 4 under.

Not advancing: Oklahoma product Blaine Hale was one of four players to miss by a shot. … Eaton’s former teammates Alex Smalley and Jake Shuman each tied for 38th. … Former Georgia standout Lee McCoy tied for 63rd at 12 over. … Oregon alum Norman Xiong, who won the 2018 Haskins Award, beat just two players, tying for T-69. He opened in 81.

Bear Creek GC, Murrieta, Calif., Nov. 5-8

Notable qualifiers: Stanford grad Brandon Wu, who qualified for both Opens and the Walker Cup this summer, tied for first at 17 under with Oklahoma State product Jordan Niebrugge, the low amateur at the 2015 Open Championship. … Collin Morikawa’s Cal teammate K.K. Limbhasut was T-4 at 8 under. …Despite closing in 4-over 76, Vandy grad Theo Humphrey advance at 5 under. … Alex Kang, brother of Danielle Kang, was T-14 with three others, including San Diego State alum Nahum Mendoza III, who played two seasons with Xander Schauffele. … Former PGA Tour player Daniel Summerhays closed in 68 to advance on the number at even par.

Not advancing: Ryan Ellerbrock was the only player to miss by a shot. The Point Loma Nazarene University product caddied for Martin Trainer during Trainer’s win at the 2019 Puerto Rico Open. … Recent Cal grad Sebastian Crampton was part of a big crowd at T-25, two shots below the cut line. … Brothers Jeremy Paul and Yannik Paul shot 2 over and 8 over, respectively. … Former long-drive champ Jamie Sadlowski tied for 54th. … USC grad Rico Hoey was among those to withdraw. … Ricky Barnes, who was T-2 at the 2009 U.S. Open, was disqualified.

Plantation Preserve GC, Plantation, Fla., Nov. 5-8

Notable qualifiers: Lexi Thompson’s brothers, Curtis Thompson and Nicholas Thompson, shot 15 under and 9 under, respectively. … Xavier product Andy Pope was second at 14 under. … Chip McDaniel from Kentucky closed in 66 to tie for eighth, as did former junior standout Austen Truslow. … Shane Smith of Godfrey, Ill., birdied his final hole to shoot 4-under 67 and advance on the number at 8 under. … Former Florida and Barry product Jorge Garcia also was among those at 8 under.

Not advancing: Clemson alum Bryson Nimmer was part of a group at 7 under, a list that also included Michael Visacki, who doubled his penultimate hole. … Nimmer’s former Clemson teammate Carson Young shot 5 under and tied for 36th. … Former UNF players Kevin Aylwin and Kevin Phelan each tied for 55th at 1 under. … Sean Jacklin, son of two-time major champ Tony Jacklin, shot 2 under. … Bubba Dickerson, the 2001 U.S. Amateur champ, was T-60, as was LSU alum Stewart Jolly. … Former Illinos All-American Dylan Meyer closed in 75 to tie for 62nd. … LSU grad Luis Gagne was disqualified after Round 1 for failing to sign his scorecard.

TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas, Oct. 29-Nov. 1

Notable qualifiers: UNLV product Taylor Montgomery led the way at 18 under, two shots clear of Samuel Del Val. … Iowa State product Nick Voke and Kent State alum Chase Johnson shot 15 under and 14 under, respectively. … Six-time KFT winner Martin Piller was among those at T-5, as was Illinois product Nick Hardy. … Michael Weaver, the 2012 U.S. Amateur runner-up out of Cal, tied for eighth at 11 under, as did recent college grads Chandler Phillips (Texas A&M) and Harry Hall (UNLV). … With brother Brooks Koepka’s caddie Ricky Elliott on the bag, Chase Koepka shot 8 under and tied for 14th. … Steve Lewton birdied four of his final five holes to advance on the number at 7 under.

Not advancing: Despite closing in 7-under 65, Argentina’s Jorge Valdes missed by a shot at 6 under. … Recent Baylor grad Garrett May was also among those at 6 under. … Jimmy Jones, son of late LPGA star Dawn Coe Jones, shot 5 under, as did former Auburn player Jacob Solomon and Texas Tech product Fred Nilehn. … Zach Bauchou, who missed a putt to seal Texas’ upset of Oklahoma State in last spring’s NCAA semifinals, tied for 35th at 4 under. … Alvaro Ortiz, who won the 2019 Latin America Amateur, shot 3 under. … Canada’s Brad Fritsch, who won on the KFT in 2016 and was suspended by the PGA Tour in 2018 for violating the Tour’s anti-doping policy, tied for 50th. … Michael Putnam, the KFT’s leading money winner in 2013, was T-59. … Former Texas standout Gavin Hall shot 6 over.