Kyler Murray has Arizona Cardinals O-line playing golf in style with custom clubs, bags

Getty Images

Though the Arizona Cardinals hope to have the shortest offseason of any NFL team by going to the Super Bowl, there will still be plenty of time for the team to work on their golf game until training camp. 

And Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is making sure his offensive line hits the links in style. 

For Christmas, Murray bought each member of the Cardinals' O-line customized white leather golf bags and a set of custom-fit clubs from True Spec Golf. The bags each have the players' names and numbers printed on the front in Cardinals red.  Videos posted to social media show the players swinging into a simulator and putting while getting fitted. 

It appears some of the players might need to work on their game. And although the Cardinals currently sit atop the NFC West and have a 99% chance of making the playoffs, according to FPI, if they continue to play like they did last week against the two-win Detroit Lions, losing 30-12, the O-line will get to break out their new equipment sooner rather than later. 

