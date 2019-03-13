PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – It’s been a year full of firsts for Eddie Pepperell. He played in his first regular PGA Tour event last week at Bay Hill, is poised to tee off in his first Players Championship this week and next month’s Masters will be his first trip to Augusta National.

Like most first-time Masters participants, Pepperell has been thinking about that maiden trip down Magnolia Lane for some time.

“I’ve really been looking forward to the range,” Pepperell said on Wednesday at TPC Sawgrass. “I’ve got a picture in my mind and it’s going to be very serene.”

Pepperell, who admitted to playing a “little hungover” at last year’s Open Championship, also said the looming Masters has invaded his dreams.

“I’ve had a couple dreams about Augusta that have been strange,” he said. “For some reason the range was on the 10th hole and you also had to play the 10th hole, and I had to climb a ladder to get to the 13th tee. I don’t even think I was drinking that night. It didn’t make any sense.”

Pepperell will soon learn that the tournament range at Augusta National is nowhere near the 10th hole and there’s no ladder to the 13th tee. At least not yet.