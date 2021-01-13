Lake Nona Golf & Country Club will host next month’s Gainbridge LPGA, the second leg of the tour’s season-opening Florida swing.

The event, scheduled for Feb. 25-28, will feature 120 players and a $2 million purse.

The Gainbridge is the second LPGA event to be held at Lake Nona, following the inaugural Solheim Cup in 1990. The Tom Fazio design has also hosted the World Cup of Golf, Tavistock Cup and U.S. Open qualifiers.

The LPGA season begins Jan. 21, at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. After a month-long break, the tour will return at the Gainbridge and then the Drive On Championship at Golden Ocala in consecutive weeks.

Madelene Sagstrom won the inaugural Gainbridge LPGA last year in Boca Raton.