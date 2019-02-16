Sweden's Per Langfors is the top seed among the 24 match-play qualifiers at the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth after carding an 8-under 64 Saturday at Lake Karrinyup Country Club.

Langfors, the 24-year-old rookie who a day earlier had made the first cut of his European Tour career, climbed 36 spots on the leaderboard Saturday as he improved to 10 under. He earned one of eight byes into the Round of 16 and will await the winner of Daniel Gale and Adrian Otaegui.

Kristoffer Reitan, Paul Dunne, Brad Kennedy, Yuta Ikeda, Gareth Paddison, Ryan Fox and Thomas Pieters also earned first-round byes. Eleven of the remaining match-play qualifiers had to advance via an 11-for-10 playoff. Wade Orsmby bogeyed the second playoff hole to eliminate Tom Murray, who made double.

The match-play portion consists of six-hole matches. If a match is all square after regulation, the players will play a 90-yard knockout hole until a winner is decided.

Here are Sunday's first-round matchups: