Last week's winner Daniel Berger withdraws from Genesis Invitational

Daniel Berger is heading back home to Jupiter, Florida.

Berger, who on Sunday won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by two shots, decided Tuesday that he would not attempt to win in back-to-back weeks and withdrew from the Genesis Invitational, which begins Thursday at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

The still-loaded field, which includes world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and several other marquee names, now stands at 120 players. No alternates will be added to the field until it drops below 120.

Berger, who moved up to No. 13 in the world rankings on Monday, has two wins and five other top-10s since the PGA Tour's return last summer.