Lee Westwood's hectic schedule won't include Tokyo Olympics

Getty Images

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Lee Westwood has withdrawn his name from consideration for this year’s Olympic Games.

Like world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Adam Scott, who also withdrew from this year’s Summer Games in Tokyo, Westwood confirmed his decision Tuesday at the PGA Championship while citing a hectic schedule and the crush of high-profile events around the Olympics in August.

“I have a few family commitments, and I already proved a few weeks ago that playing seven in eight weeks is not good for me,” Westwood said. “There's already a lot of tournaments crammed in around there, Scottish Open, Open Championship. I need a couple of weeks off between there and the [WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational].

“Then there's only another week off and I could be playing three FedExCup events, a week off, then the Ryder Cup. I want to be in good shape for all of those.”

Westwood keeps perspective before PGA Championship

Westwood keeps perspective before PGA Championship

PGA Championship: Tee times | Full coverage

Westwood is currently 21st in the world rankings, which would put him just shy of qualifying for Great Britain’s team. Currently Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick are qualified with Paul Casey (20th in the world ranking) as the first alternate.

“I think going to Japan the week before [St. Jude Invitational], just with all that going on, is a bad idea, especially when I can't say whether I'm in it at the moment anyway,” he said.

More articles like this
Golf Central

With magic back, Spieth again eyes Slam at PGA

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – You might have thought Jordan Spieth was back when he shot that scorching 61 in Phoenix. Or maybe it was when he took the 54-hole lead a week later at Pebble Beach.
Golf Central

Expect to see 'forward tees' at 7,876-yard Kiawah

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

On paper, this week’s Ocean Course is set to be the longest in major championship history at 7,876 yards.
Golf Central

Rahm jokes he'd take 'bribe' to help Im medal

BY Mercer Baggs  — 

An Olympic medal would earn Sungjae Im an exemption from South Korean military service. Jon Rahm would be willing to help out, for the right price.