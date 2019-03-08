Sports writing legend Dan Jenkins died Thursday in his hometown of Fort Worth, Texas. He was 89.

Jenkins is arguably the most famous golf writer in history, his Hall of Fame career spanning from Ben Hogan to Tiger Woods and including stops at Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest.

Jenkins covered his first major in 1951 and would attend more than 200 more, a mark no journalist is ever likely to approach. He was inducted into both the Sports Writers Hall of Fame and the World Golf Hall of Fame, the latter in 2011.





Jenkins was a best-selling author of more than 20 books, including “Dead Solid Perfect,” which was adapted into a Hollywood screenplay.

Jenkins is survived by wife June, sons Danny and Marty and daughter Sally, who is a columnist for The Washington Post.