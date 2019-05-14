Legends gather for Koepka's delicious PGA Champions Dinner

It may not get the same hype as the Masters Champions Dinner, but the PGA Champions Dinner delivered the goods on Tuesday night at Bethpage.

Mouth-watering menu … star-studded guest list … group photo with the Wanamaker Trophy … check, check and double check.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka’s menu included a choice of Miyazaki beef imported from Japan, roasted Long Island duck or branzino filet for the main course, sandwiched between an appetizer of spinach and goat cheese salad topped with fried pork belly and carrot cake for dessert.

From the looks of the photo, only 12 players gathered for the dinner. Joining Koepka were the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Jimmy Walker, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner and Padraig Harrington.