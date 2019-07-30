WOBURN, England – Nelly Korda is looking to take the next step in her education.

She’s looking to win a major, but she understands it’s like a graduate program. There are still lessons to be learned.

“I started playing golf because I wanted to win major championships,” Korda said Tuesday at the AIG Women’s British Open. “I feel like the more experience I get, and the more I'm in contention, and the more I am under pressure in these situations, the more I learn, the more I grow as a player.”

Korda, who just turned 21 on Sunday, broke through to win her first LPGA title at the Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship last October and won again at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in February.

Though she’s still so young, Korda is playing in her 19th major. She recorded her first top 10 tying for 10th at the U.S. Women’s Open last year. She tied for third last month at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She finished T-25 last week at the Evian Championship.

This week, the Women’s British Open is being played at Woburn Golf Club, a parkland style course that Americans should be comfortable playing. An all-day rain Tuesday should help long hitters like Korda and her sister, Jessica, who is also hoping to break through to win her first major.

“I like the golf course a lot,” Nelly said. “It's playing quite soft. The greens are not firm at all. From what I've heard, they used to be really firm, from what my sister has told me.

“Yeah, it's playing long, and I'm one of the longer players. So, I guess right now it's suiting a longer player, but you never know. All I'm hoping for is to play as well as I can.”