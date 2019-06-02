Lexi records another runner-up, says she'll stick with claw grip

Lexi Thompson recorded her third career runner-up finish in a major on Sunday.

 Thompson struggled out of the gates in the final round of the U.S. Women's Open, bogeying three of her first four holes. She went on to steady herself and play the rest of the golf course in 1 under on a tough day for scoring, but it wasn't enough.

"It was a bit of a rough day," she said. "Definitely wasn't my ball striking. I got off to a pretty bad start. Just overall wasn't as comfortable, I guess, over my shots."

A 2-over 73 left her tied for second at 4 under par with Angel Yin and So Yeon Ryu, two shots behind the champion Jeongeun Lee6.

"Well, it's tough to get back once you're 2 over through three, whatever I was," Thompson continued. "It's hard to get that back. But, I mean, I was staying in it. I had birdie chances, and I hit some great putts. And I had some really hard putts for birdie today. They were breaking a ton."

Thompson took 31 putts in the final round, after recording 32 each of the previous three days. She decided earlier this week, on the advice of her brother Curtis, to experiment with a claw grip on her putting stroke.

Thompson said she intends to stick with it, at least for now.

"Yeah, I think so. I mean, I'm in a five-week stretch right now. So it's tough to actually grind and work on something, but I'll work on it for the few practice rounds before New Jersey next week. Yeah, I'm going to stick [with it]. I do really like it. It's a matter of getting a lot more comfortable with it."

