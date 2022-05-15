Lexi Thompson fights through migraine in runner-up Founders Cup finish

CLIFTON, N.J. — Another close call for Lexi Thompson.

Winless since 2019, Thompson leaves New Jersey with a runner-up finish at the Cognizant Founders Cup, two shots behind champion Minjee Lee. Thompson closed with a 3-under 69.

After her round, she said she was "proud" of herself, as she was in it until the final hole — despite fighting a migraine in Sunday's finale.

Full-field scores from the Cognizant Founders Cup

"It really is rewarding," Thompson said, keeping her post-round interview short because she wasn't feeling well. "I think as athletes we just want to see our hard work pay off. And when I'm home, I'm doing two workouts a day. I'm putting in five to six hours out on the golf course, and just to see it pay off means the world to me, and I'm going to continue to work my butt off and hopefully see the results."

The next chance for Thompson, 27, to get back in the winner's circle will be the U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles, where she made her first USWO start at age 12, becoming, at the time, the youngest ever to play the event.

"It feels good to have my game going in that direction," she said. "I know I have two weeks off and then the U.S. Women's Open, so I'm really looking forward to that. When I go home, I'm working on the same things — on the little things I need to groove on and tighten up in my golf game, I know what I need to improve on, and hopefully see that work."