LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Lexi Thompson will try to keep the chemistry going.

She will tee it up in the LPGA’s season opener this week with her youngest brother, Curtis, as caddie. He was on her bag when she won the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship last year.

While Curtis has his own playing career, he won’t be giving up her bag after the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. Lexi isn’t looking for a regular full-time caddie after parting ways with Kevin McAlpine late last year. She’s planning to stick with family.

In weeks when Curtis is busy trying to regain full status on the Web.com Tour, Lexi’s planning to use her father, Scott, as caddie.

Why the family plan?

“I realized that's who cares about me the most right now,” Thompson said. “My dad's been my coach my whole life. If I have him on the bag, I know he can help me out tremendously. Same thing with Curtis. He knows my golf swing very well, too. He can always keep me laughing out there. So, with either of them, I know I'm going to do well and just feel comfortable out on the golf course and a lot less pressure.”