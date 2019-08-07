Liberty National gates to open at 10 a.m. for Round 1

Getty Images

Due to a heavy rain storm that came through the Jersey City area on Wednesday evening, the Liberty National gates will open three hours later than previously scheduled for the first round of The Northern Trust. Round 1 tee times, however, will remain the same. 


Full-field tee times from The Northern Trust

Full coverage of The Northern Trust

The course closed down at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday due to the weather, in which wind and rain caused “damage that segments of the tournament infrastructure and hospitality venues require minor maintenance resulting in the delay of gates being opened to all ticket holders,” according to the PGA Tour. 

More articles like this
Golf Central

Koepka doesn't focus on $$, only competition

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

It’s been a lucrative few weeks for Brooks Koepka, not that he’s been keeping track.
Golf Central

Lowry on Open win: Nobody calling me Beef, J.B.

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Shane Lowry is making his first start since The Open and his first start in a FedExCup playoff event this week at The Northern Trust.
News & Opinion

Tiger’s road back to Liberty National proves career always has room for optimism

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Tiger Woods' road back to Liberty National has proven that there’s always room for optimism.