LIV Golf outlines plans for next two years after $2 billion investment

LIV Golf announced Tuesday that it will host two additional tournaments in 2023 before launching its full super league in 2024, thanks to another $2 billion investment.

The eight-tournament LIV Golf Invitational Series kicks off next month outside London with a record $25 million event, including $4 million to the winner and approximately $120,000 for the last-place finisher in the 54-hole event. Because the tournament conflicts with the PGA Tour’s RBC Canadian Open, any interested player had to request a release to play in the June 9-11 event. The deadline for PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to grant or deny those releases was Tuesday.

Phil Mickelson, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia are among the players who have publicly disclosed that they requested a release. Six of the top 50 players in the world, and 19 of the top 100, have signed up for the inaugural event.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman told the BBC that the first event at the Centurion Golf Club will be streamed live on YouTube.

In the press release Tuesday, LIV officials said that 10 tournaments will be played in 2023, with a full 14 events scheduled for 2024 and 2025, after the breakaway tour secured $2 billion of extra funding from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Norman defended the source of the money and told the BBC that they’re looking at “decades” in the future as they look to reshape the golf landscape.

“We have a long-term vision and we’re here to stay,” Norman said in a statement. “We’re going to grow the game, give more opportunities to play, and create a more entertaining product for fans. … We realize it won’t happen overnight, and we’re excited for the opportunities LIV Golf will add to the game as we continue to grow.”