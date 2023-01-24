LIV Golf releases 2023 schedule: 6 international stops, Saudi Arabia finale

LIV Golf released its 2023 schedule on Monday, a 14-tournament slate that includes six international events, three stops at courses owned by former President Donald Trump, a pre-Masters tune-up in Orlando and a $50 million team championship in Saudi Arabia.

LIV officials said last year that it would unveil its first league schedule last November, but the rollout was pushed back for months as the breakaway tour dealt with an organizational restructure and attempted to secure dates and venues.

As previously announced, LIV will begin its second season Feb. 24 at Mayakoba, which last fall hosted the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship. LIV will hold only three events before the first major of the year, with a tournament scheduled for March 17-19 at The Gallery in Arizona, followed by a new event at Orange County National in Orlando on March 31-April 2, the week before the Masters.

After its debut last year, LIV will return to the Centurion Club (July 7-9), Trump Bedminster (Aug. 11-13), Rich Harvest Farms (Sept. 22-24) and Trump Doral (Oct. 20-22). There will also be familiar stops at longtime European tour host Valderrama (June 30-July 2) and The Greenbrier (Aug. 4-6), which hosted a Tour event until 2020.

Though LIV had originally planned to end its season before the Ryder Cup in September, they will now play into early November. Instead of finishing at Trump Doral in Florida, the season-ending team championship now will be held in Saudi Arabia, at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, which is also staging next week’s Saudi International on the Asian Tour, an event that has attracted LIV members such as Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.

Here is the complete LIV schedule for 2023: