Live Coverage of U.S. Amateur begins Wednesday, Aug. 12 on Golf Channel & Peacock

GOLF Channel today announced its live coverage plans for the 120th United States Amateur Championship (U.S Amateur) this week, airing Wednesday through Sunday in primetime from renowned Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon. Coverage will be presented by Rolex – uninterrupted – including a bonus hour preceding GOLF Channel’s telecast (Wednesday-Friday) that will stream live, exclusively on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.

Announced in June, the USGA transferred the U.S. media rights for all of its championships to NBCUniversal. The U.S. Amateur is the second of four USGA championships to be televised by NBC Sports in 2020, (following Rose Zhang’s U.S. Women’s Amateur victory yesterday in 38 holes), with a full slate of nine USGA championships in 2021 as part of a long-term agreement through 2026. The renewed partnership between NBC Sports and the USGA saw last week's U.S. Women's Amateur register the most-watched Thursday at the event in 13 years, since 2007.

“In collaboration with Peacock and in partnership with the USGA and Rolex, we’re eager for the U.S. Amateur to return to GOLF Channel as part of our commitment to televising comprehensive coverage of all marquee amateur events to our avid golf audience,” said Molly Solomon, GOLF Channel executive producer and president, NBC Olympics production. “We’re looking forward to highlighting an elite field of amateur competitors and simultaneously giving viewers an opportunity to become acquainted with one of golf’s most revered destinations.”

120th U.S. Amateur Live Programming on GOLF Channel & Peacock (all times EST) Wednesday, Aug. 12 6-7 p.m. (Live, Round of 64) Peacock 7-9 p.m. (Live, Round of 64) GOLF Channel Thursday, Aug. 13 6-7 p.m. (Live, Round of 16) Peacock 7-9 p.m. (Live, Round of 16) GOLF Channel Friday, Aug. 14 6-7 p.m. (Live, Quarterfinals) Peacock 7-9 p.m. (Live, Quarterfinals) GOLF Channel Saturday, Aug. 15 7-10 p.m. (Live, Semifinals) GOLF Channel Sunday, Aug. 16 7-10 p.m. (Live, Championship) GOLF Channel

The 120th U.S. Amateur will feature a field of 264 competitors, comprised entirely of exempt players due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 31 countries are being represented, and the field will include 18 past USGA champions, led by 2019 U.S. Amateur winner Andy Ogletree. The field also will feature five of the top-10 players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

“The scenic vistas and rugged elements along the Pacific Ocean at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort will offer the perfect backdrop for the second championship broadcast in our renewed partnership with NBC Sports,” said Navin Singh, USGA Chief Commercial Officer. “The U.S. Amateur Championship is the top showcase for the next generation of talent and a highlight in the career of all of the competitors. This week will feature incredible golf with astounding natural visuals, and we are excited to work together to share it with the world.”

FIVE DAYS OF MATCH PLAY COVERAGE ACROSS GOLF CHANNEL, PEACOCK: GOLF Channel and Peacock will combine to provide 15 hours of live match-play competition Wednesday through Sunday, featuring uninterrupted coverage presented by Rolex. Peacock will carry a one-hour live stream (6-7 p.m. ET) Wednesday-Friday, immediately preceding live tournament coverage on GOLF Channel (7-9 p.m. ET). The final two days of the competition will air Saturday and Sunday, exclusively on GOLF Channel (7-10 p.m. ET).

Live tournament coverage will look to highlight Bandon Dunes’ scenic architecture against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean, featuring overhead drone footage, along with an airplane camera high above the golf course. Live telecasts also will utilize Toptracer technology, powered by Topgolf to trace shots while in-flight.

Coverage on Peacock and GOLF Channel will begin Wednesday with the round of 64 matches, continuing Thursday with the round of 16 matches, and quarterfinal matches on Friday. GOLF Channel will carry the semifinal matches on Saturday and the championship match on Sunday.

U.S. AMATEUR BROADCAST TEAM: Dan Hicks will serve as play-by-play host and be joined in the broadcast booth by 1992 U.S. Amateur champion and GOLF Channel analyst Justin Leonard. Steve Burkowski will contribute as GOLF Channel’s amateur golf expert during the early portion of coverage each day, and will transition to interviewing those in the field after they complete their matches in the latter part of the telecast window. Notah Begay and Jim “Bones” Mackay will serve as on-course reporters, providing insight on matches from an inside the ropes perspective.

NEWS, DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA COVERAGE: Throughout the week, GOLF Channel’s news programs – Morning Drive and Golf Central – will include daily coverage, highlights and analysis of the U.S. Amateur. All five days of tournament coverage also will be available via live streaming through GOLF Channel Digital. GOLF Channel’s social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram – will feature dedicated content throughout the week, including daily video highlights. GOLF Channel Digital also will provide editorial coverage throughout the week, led by staff writer Brentley Romine, reporting on-site from Bandon Dunes.

U.S. OPEN, U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN TO AIR ACROSS NBCUNIVERSAL PLATFORMS: Upcoming USGA championships in 2020 include the U.S. Open (Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.) and the U.S. Women’s Open (Dec. 10-13 at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas), with live coverage airing on NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock.