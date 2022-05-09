×

Live stream schedule for AT&T Byron Nelson, Cognizant Founders Cup, Regions Tradition

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET).

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Thursday

7AM-Noon: Soudal Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

10:30AM-1:30PM: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 1 (LPGA)

1:30-4PM: Regions Tradition, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-7PM: AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

7AM-Noon: Soudal Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

10:30AM-1:30PM: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 2 (LPGA)

1:30-4PM: Regions Tradition, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-7PM: AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

Saturday

7:30AM-Noon: Soudal Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM: AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-5PM: Regions Tradition, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-7PM: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 3 (LPGA)

Sunday

7:30AM-Noon: Soudal Open, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

Noon-1PM: Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 4 (LPGA)

1-3PM: AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM: Regions Tradition, Round 4 (PGA Tour Champions)

