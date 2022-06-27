Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET).

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Thursday

6:30-9:30AM: Amundi German Masters, Round 1 (Ladies European Tour)

8AM-1PM: Horizon Irish Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

3-6PM: John Deere Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

6:30-9:30AM: Amundi German Masters, Round 2 (Ladies European Tour)

8AM-1PM: Horizon Irish Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

3-6PM: John Deere Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

Saturday

6:30-9:30AM: Amundi German Masters, Round 3 (Ladies European Tour)

8AM-12:30PM: Horizon Irish Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM: John Deere Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

Sunday

6:30-9:30AM: Amundi German Masters, Round 4 (Ladies European Tour)

8AM-12:30PM: Horizon Irish Open, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM: John Deere Classic, Round 4 (PGA Tour)