Live stream schedule for John Deere Classic, Horizon Irish Open

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET).

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Thursday

6:30-9:30AM: Amundi German Masters, Round 1 (Ladies European Tour)

8AM-1PM: Horizon Irish Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

3-6PM: John Deere Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

6:30-9:30AM: Amundi German Masters, Round 2 (Ladies European Tour)

8AM-1PM: Horizon Irish Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

3-6PM: John Deere Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

Saturday

6:30-9:30AM: Amundi German Masters, Round 3 (Ladies European Tour)

8AM-12:30PM: Horizon Irish Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM: John Deere Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

Sunday

6:30-9:30AM: Amundi German Masters, Round 4 (Ladies European Tour)

8AM-12:30PM: Horizon Irish Open, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM: John Deere Classic, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

Golf Central

Re-watch 2021's most memorable putts

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Richard Bland, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson had iconic moments with their putters this year.
Golf Central

John Deere payout: What each player took home

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Lucas Glover and the rest of the players who made the cut at the John Deere Classic.
News & Opinion

Glover takes Deere for first win in 10 years

BY Associated Press  — 

Lucas Glover ended 10 years without a victory Sunday when he birdied five of his last seven holes for a 64 to win the John Deere Classic