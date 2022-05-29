Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week, including those on Peacock, USA Network and NBC Sports. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET).

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Monday

5-9PM: NCAA Men’s National Championship, Final rd. stroke play (NCAA)

Tuesday

Noon-2:30PM: NCAA Men’s National Championship, Quarterfinals (NCAA)

5-9PM: NCAA Men’s National Championship, Semifinals (NCAA)

Wednesday

Noon-4:30PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open

5-9PM: NCAA Men’s National Championship, Finals (NCAA)

Thursday

7AM-Noon: Porsche European Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

Noon-2PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open

1-3PM (Peacock): U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1 (USGA/LPGA)

2-6PM: Memorial Tournament, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

3-8PM (USA Network): U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1 (USGA/LPGA)

8-9PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open

Friday

7AM-Noon: Porsche European Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

Noon-2PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open

1-3PM (Peacock): U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2 (USGA/LPGA)

2-6PM: Memorial Tournament, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

3-8PM (USA Network): U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2 (USGA/LPGA)

TBD: Principal Charity Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

8-9PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open

Saturday

7:30AM-Noon: Porsche European Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

11:30AM-12:30PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open

Noon-1PM (Peacock): U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3 (USGA/LPGA)

12:30-2:30PM: Memorial Tournament, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

1-3PM (USA Network): U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3 (USGA/LPGA)

2:30-5:30PM: Principal Charity Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

3-6PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3 (USGA/LPGA)

6-7PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open​​​​​​​

Sunday

7-11:30AM: Porsche European Open, Round 4 (DP World Tour)​​​​​​​

11:30AM-12:30PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open

12:30-2:30PM: Memorial Tournament, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

1-3PM (USA Network): U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4 (USGA/LPGA)​​​​​​​

2:30-5:30PM: Principal Charity Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

3-7PM (NBC Sports): U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4 (USGA/LPGA)

7-8PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open