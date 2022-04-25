×

Live stream schedule for Mexico Open, Palos Verdes Championship and more

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). All events on Golf Channel unless otherwise noted.

Thursday

8AM-1PM: Catalunya Championship, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

3:30-6:30PM: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

6:30-9:30PM: Palos Verdes Championship, Round 1 (LPGA Tour)

Friday

8AM-1PM: Catalunya Championship, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

Noon-3PM: Insperity Invitational, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

3:30-6:30PM: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

6:30-9:30PM: Palos Verdes Championship, Round 2 (LPGA Tour)

Saturday

8AM-12:30PM: Catalunya Championship, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM: Insperity Invitational, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

6-9PM: Palos Verdes Championship, Round 3 (LPGA Tour)

Sunday

8AM-12:30PM: Catalunya Championship, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM: Mexico Open at Vidanta, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM: Insperity Invitational, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

6-9PM: Palos Verdes Championship, Round 4 (LPGA Tour)

