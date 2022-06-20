Live stream schedule for Travelers, KPMG Women's PGA and U.S. Senior Open

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week, including those on Peacock. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET).

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Thursday

6:30AM-Noon: BMW International Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

11AM-3PM: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1 (PGAA/LPGA Tour)

2-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, Round 1 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

3-6PM: Travelers Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

6:30AM-Noon: BMW International Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

11AM-3PM: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2 (PGAA/LPGA Tour)

2-7PM (Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, Round 2 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

3-6PM: Travelers Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

Saturday

7:30AM-Noon: BMW International Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM: Travelers Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

1-4PM (NBC): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3 (PGAA/LPGA Tour)

2-3PM (Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, Round 3 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

3-7PM: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

Sunday

7:30AM-Noon: BMW International Open, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM: Travelers Championship, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

1-4PM (NBC): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 4 (PGAA/LPGA Tour)

2-3PM (Peacock): U.S. Senior Open, Round 4 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)

3-7PM: U.S. Senior Open, Round 4 (USGA/PGA Tour Champions)