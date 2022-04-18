Live stream schedule for Zurich Classic, DIO Implant LA Open and more

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). All events on Golf Channel unless otherwise noted.

Monday

3-6PM: PGA Professional Championship, Round 2 (PGA of America)

Tuesday

3-6PM: PGA Professional Championship, Round 3 (PGA of America)

Wednesday

3-6PM: PGA Professional Championship, Round 4 (PGA of America)

Thursday

8AM-1PM: ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

3:30-6:30PM: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

6:30-9:30PM: DIO Implant LA Open, Round 1 (LPGA Tour)

Friday

8AM-1PM: ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

Noon-3PM: ClubCorp Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

3:30-6:30PM: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

6:30-9:30PM: DIO Implant LA Open, Round 2 (LPGA Tour)

Saturday

8AM-12:30PM: ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-7PM: ClubCorp Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

6:30-9:30PM: DIO Implant LA Open, Round 3 (LPGA Tour)

Sunday

8AM-12:30PM: ISPS Handa Championship in Spain, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

3-7PM: ClubCorp Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

6:30-9:30PM: DIO Implant LA Open, Round 4 (LPGA Tour)