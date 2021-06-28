Lizette Salas moves closer to making fifth U.S. Solheim Cup team

Lizette Salas didn’t win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, but her runner-up showing got her closer to making the U.S. Solheim Cup team for a fifth consecutive occasion.

Salas jumped from 19th to 11th in the latest standings.

The top seven in the standings, following the AIG Women’s Open, will earn an automatic spot on the team. The two highest non-qualifiers on the Rolex Rankings will also join the U.S. team. Captain Pat Hurst has three wild-card selections to round out her squad.

There was little movement among the top 10, with Austin Ernst moving up to sixth and bumping Meghan Kang to seventh.

Here is a look at the current top 10. The two qualifiers via the world rankings, as of now, would be Jennifer Kupcho and Amy Olson.

1. Nelly Korda

2. Danielle Kang

3. Ally Ewing

4. Lexi Thompson

5. Jessica Korda

6. Austin Ernst

7. Meghan Kang

8. Brittany Altomare

9. Amy Olson

10. Angela Stanford