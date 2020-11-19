Local caddie helps Matt Wallace catch fire on greens, share lead at RSM Classic

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Playing the RSM Classic for the first time in his career, Matt Wallace had a decision to make when his regular caddie, Dave McNeilly, tested positive for COVID-19. He could pick up an experienced PGA Tour caddie or go with someone with a little more local knowledge.

The Englishman went local and that option paid off on a blustery day along the St. Simons Sound with a first-round 64 and a share of the lead with Camilo Villegas.

Jeffery Cammon is a member of the Sea Island Golf Club performance center staff and his green reading on a windswept day certainly helped Wallace.

“He was on the fifth hole and was one-for-one in green reading, so I said, ‘Don't read anymore putts because you're 100 percent,’” Wallace laughed. “He's been great. He's really chill. [Swing coach] Justin Parsons put me in contact with him, which is great, and very fortunate for Jeffrey to jump on the bag in the absence of Dave.”

Wallace made 138 feet of putts on Day 1 and he was third in strokes gained: putting.