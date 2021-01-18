Lots of shuffling inside the top 10 of latest Official World Golf Ranking

The new year ramps up this week with the European Tour starting its campaign in Abu Dhabi and big names teeing it up both there and at The American Express on the PGA Tour.

Ahead of that, there was a lot of shuffling inside the Official World Golf Ranking top 10, though no one climbed in or dropped out.

Below is a look at the current top 10, with where they stood the previous week in parenthesis:

1 (1). Dustin Johnson

2 (2). Jon Rahm

3 (3). Justin Thomas

4 (5). Collin Morikawa

5 (4). Xander Schauffele

6 (7). Rory McIlroy

7 (6). Bryson DeChambeau

8 (8). Webb Simpson

9 (10). Tyrrell Hatton

10 (9). Patrick Cantlay

Just outside the top 20 is Kevin Na. Thanks to his win at the Sony Open, Na climbed 15 spots to No. 23. Co-runners-up in Honolulu, Joaquin Niemann and Chris Kirk, moved to 25th and 128th, respectively. It was a jump of six spots for the Chilean and a leap of 135 places for the American.

It’s also a career high for Niemann and the best for Kirk since the 2017 season.

Tiger Woods, who is likely to make his 2021 debut next week at the Farmers Insurance Open, dropped one spot to 44th.

