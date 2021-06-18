Louis Oosthuizen (67) wakes up early, grabs share of U.S. Open lead entering Round 2

SAN DIEGO – Louis Oosthuizen returned to Torrey Pines early Friday to complete his fog-delayed first round and made the most of smoother greens and better light with a pair of closing pars for a 4-under 67 and a share of the first-round lead with Russell Henley.

The South African had two holes to play when officials halted the round because of darkness on Thursday, and he said that despite the early wake-up call, it was worth coming back to complete his round.

“I'm glad I didn't have to do that last night with greens being a lot bumpier in the afternoon,” Oosthuizen said. “That was one of the reasons I didn't want to hit that long putt [at his 17th hole] yesterday, but it was probably a bit faster this morning than it would have been last night, but I couldn't see anything last night.”

Oosthuizen, who is one of just three players to finish inside the top 10 at both the 2019 and ’20 U.S. Opens, teed off for his second round at 11:02 a.m. ET.