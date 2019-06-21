CROMWELL, Conn. – With the fifth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers select … Louis Oosthuizen, guard, Vanderbilt.

Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open champion, became the talk of ESPN’s draft telecast on two separate occasions Thursday night.

It started when analyst Jay Bilas compared Darius Garland – the actual fifth pick out of Vanderbilt – to Oosthuizen, linking the smoothness of Garland’s shooting form to Oosthuizen’s golf swing.

Oosthuizen came up a second time when the Cavaliers selected Belmont’s Dylan Windler, who apparently spends a lot of time at Top Golf.

“I watched a little bit [of the draft],” Oosthuizen said, “but obviously not that part. I heard this morning from everyone, and so, yeah, it was quite funny to hear that my name was on there.”

Oosthuizen, who was five shots off the early Friday pace after a second-round 68, was later told on his way into the clubhouse that Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee had earlier this year compared him to Daniel Day Lewis, the three-time Academy Award winner for Best Actor.

“Really?” he replied, eyes wide.

Where are these comparisons coming from?

“I have no idea,” he said, laughing as he opened the locker room door. “Maybe people are bored.”