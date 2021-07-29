LPGA again cancels Taiwan Swinging Skirts in relation to COVID-19 concerns

For the second consecutive season, the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA event has been canceled because of issues related to COVID-19.

The LPGA announced Thursday night in a statement that the event, which was to be contested Oct. 28-31 in New Taipei City, Chinese Taipei, would not be held "[d]ue to ongoing travel and border restrictions as well as the current health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic."

The 2020 edition was also canceled because of the pandemic. The tour said it expected the event to return to the schedule in 2022.