LPGA announces new date, venue for Chevron Championship

The LPGA’s first major has a new home – and a new date.

The tour announced Tuesday that the Chevron Championship will now be held at Carlton Woods in Houston. The tournament had been staged at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, since it began in 1972. Jennifer Kupcho won this year’s event and took the final leap into Poppie’s Pond.

The 2023 event will be contested April 20-23, two weeks after the Masters. For years the Chevron has led into the first men’s major of the year.

“In moving the championship to Houston, it was critical that we find a venue worthy of this historic championship, and we could not be more excited about our partnership with Carlton Woods,” LPGA commissioner Molly Marcoux Samaan said. “Chevron’s commitment to providing our players with a golf course and an overall environment representative of their world-class talent has been evident from day one. Their dedication to the women’s game and to empowering our players to reach their peak potential is evident in the resources they are putting behind this championship.”

Carlton Woods hosted the 2014 U.S. Junior Amateur and several USGA qualifiers.