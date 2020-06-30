LPGA cancels CP Women’s Open in Canada because of COVID-19 concerns

The CP Women’s Open won’t be played this year because of the threat of COVID-19, making it the 13th LPGA event to be canceled amid the pandemic.

The LPGA, Golf Canada and Canadian Pacific jointly announced the decision Tuesday with assurances the event will return in 2021.

The CP Women’s Open was scheduled to be played Sept. 3-6 at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club in Vancouver.

“Golf Canada and CP have continued to monitor guidelines set by federal, provincial and municipal authorities intended to prevent the community spread of the virus,” the LPGA stated in its news release. “Physical factors including restrictions on international travel and mandatory quarantine along with limitations on group gatherings in the province of British Columbia ultimately forced the event’s postponement at Shaughnessy until 2021.”

Rolex world No. 1 Jin Young Ko is the defending champion.

“The CP Women’s Open is a signature event for Golf in Canada and on the LPGA tour and we share in the disappointment of our fans, players, volunteers and partners,” said Golf Canada CEO Laurence Applebaum. “The health of everyone who comes together for the event is our top priority and together with our partners at CP and the LPGA tour, we can now look ahead to hosting an exceptional CP Women’s Open next year in the world-class city of Vancouver.”

The LPGA is scheduled to make its restart amid the pandemic in a new 54-hole event, the LPGA Drive On Championship, July 31-Aug. 2 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. The tour will remain in the Toledo area the following week for the Marathon Classic.

“The CP Women’s Open is truly a world-class event and a favorite stop for all of us at the LPGA tour,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said. “I understand this was a tough decision for everyone involved, but given the restrictions faced, there was simply nothing else that could be done that would have enabled us to run the event in 2020. It is disappointing to miss Canada’s national championship and I know I speak for all LPGA tour players and staff when I say we look forward to being back in Vancouver next year.”

The third annual CP Women’s Leadership Summit, scheduled for Sept. 1 as part of the tournament week, will be replaced in 2020 by a digital experience focused on audience empowerment. Full details, including a schedule and guest speakers, will be released in the coming weeks. The summit, which is a celebration of business leaders, influencers and community champions, is planned to continue to be part of the CP Women’s Open in 2021 and beyond.