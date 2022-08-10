LPGA cancels Taiwan event for third straight season, citing COVID-related issues

For the third straight year, the LPGA has canceled its annual tournament in Taiwan.

The LPGA announced Wednesday night that the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA, set for Oct. 27-30, will not be played this season “due to ongoing COVID-19-related travel restrictions.”

“We are thankful to Swinging Skirts Golf Foundation and our partners across the region for their continued support and all the hard work involved in staging this event,” the tour said in a statement. “While we are disappointed to have to make this decision, the LPGA Tour and Swinging Skirts Golf Foundation look forward to returning in 2023.”

The cancellation of the Taiwan event comes about a month after the LPGA canceled the Oct. 13-16 Buick LPGA Shanghai (also for COVID-related reasons), marking the third straight year that that event hasn’t been contested.

This season’s fall Asia Swing now features only stops in South Korea (BMW Ladies, Oct. 20-23) and Japan (Toto Japan Classic, Nov. 3-6).