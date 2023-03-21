LPGA changing Q-Series from 8 rounds to 6 rounds starting in 2023

The LPGA announced Tuesday that, starting with the 2023 LPGA Q-Series, the final stage will be reduced from eight rounds to six rounds.

The change in number of rounds is the first since the inaugural LPGA Q-Series in 2018, which debuted with two 72-hole (eight rounds), stroke-play events held in consecutive weeks. Prior to 2018, the final stage of qualifying consisted of five rounds over one week.

“Based upon feedback from players and research conducted over past LPGA Q-Series results, it was determined that six rounds is an adequate measure and challenging test for those competing for LPGA Tour status,” said Tommy Tangtiphaiboontana, senior vice president of LPGA operations. “This modification allows the entire competition to be played at one facility in consecutive rounds, with no change in venue between weeks.”

This year's final stage will be conducted at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Mobile, Alabama, from Nov. 30-Dec. 5, 2023. It's the final opportunity for players to earn 2024 LPGA Tour status and will be conducted over 108 holes with a cut to be determined after four rounds on the Falls and Crossings courses.

Players compete for a $150,000 purse paid to the top 45 and ties in addition to trying to qualify to the LPGA and/or Epson tours. The field will include players who finish 101-150 and ties on the current-year Race to CME Globe Points List and players 11-35 and ties from the Epson Tour’s Race for the Card. Spots will be allocated for players in the top 75 of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings as well as the top 10 and ties on the Ladies European Tour’s Race to Costa del Sol. Players advancing from Stage II of Qualifying School will round out the final field.

Upon the conclusion of Q-Series, the top 20 and ties will earn 2024 LPGA Tour status in Category 14, while players finishing in positions 21-45 and ties will earn 2024 LPGA Tour status in Category 15 and 2024 Epson Tour status in Category C. Players finishing outside the top 45 and ties will earn Epson Tour status for 2024.

Stage I of the LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying Tournament will be held at Mission Hills Country Club and Indian Wells Country Club from Aug. 28-31, with Stage II at Plantation Golf and Country Club from Oct. 17-20, 2023.