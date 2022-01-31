LPGA debuting its own behind-the-scenes documentary

As PGA Tour players begin filming for their new Netflix docuseries, the LPGA is unveiling an all-access production of its own.

Though much smaller, this behind-the-scenes documentary, titled "LPGA All Access: CME Group Tour Championship," will consist of three 15-minute episodes that will share with viewers exclusive moments with LPGA players, caddies, sponsors and staff during last November's season finale in Naples, Florida.

These moments include:

• An in-depth look at the battle for player of the year between Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko

• Patty Tavatanakit's red-carpet prep for Rolex Awards Banquet

• Workout sessions, pickleball matches and cooking recipes with Gaby Lopez and Amy Olson

• Interviews with LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan and CME Group Chairman/CEO Terry Duffy

“This documentary helps show the accessibility and personality of our players, along with the drama and intrigue of the CME Group Tour Championship,” said Brian Carroll, senior vice president of global media distribution for the LPGA. “Hopefully this is just the beginning of our storytelling in this format.”

The episodes, produced in partnership with toldright and executive producer Adam Hertzog, will debut on YouTube and LPGA.com at 8 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday.