LPGA denies that Greg Norman and LIV Golf made offer for 'substantial investment'

LIV Golf has been one of the biggest topics in men’s golf for a while, but what about the women’s game? Why haven’t there been any rumblings about LIV Golf investing in women’s golf if their objective is to “grow the game”?

According to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, it tried to get into the women’s game and was rejected by both the LPGA and LET tours.

"Well, we did approach the LET and the LPGA [tours] with a substantial investment like the Asian Tour and we were rejected," Norman said on the '5 Live Sport: All About...' podcast. "So, who is suppressing women's golf, quite honestly?

"We offered that up. We may have a different strategy going forward, so sit back and wait. We're here for a long, long period of time. We're here to grow the game of golf on a global basis, not just in one specific sector [men's], it's across the board.”

Contacted by Golf Channel on Friday, the LPGA denied Norman's claim, saying, "The LPGA Tour has not received an offer from LIV Golf.”

In regards to its investment in the Asian Tour, LIV Golf has committed $300 million to the Asian Tour and has promised another $2 billion investment and expansion in the next three years. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is the majority shareholder of the company.

The LET does have ties to Saudi Arabia. It has annually contested the Aramco Ladies Saudi International since 2020 and showcases the Aramco Team Series, a group of events throughout the world that is backed by the Saudi's PIF. LPGA regulars, including the Korda sisters, have competed in Team Series events.