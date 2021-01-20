LPGA with no plans to have fans at events for foreseeable future

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the LPGA Tour in person.

An LPGA official told GolfChannel.com on Wednesday that there are no plans for fans to attend tour events for the foreseeable future. The decision to allow fans to attend upcoming events will be evaluated on a tournament-by-tournament and week-by-week basis, depending on local and state regulations in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Fans have not been permitted on site since the LPGA tour’s return in July 2020, following a 5 1/2-month hiatus because of COVID-19.

This week’s Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at Tranquilo Golf Course is the first event of the new season. The tournament is permitting a limited number of invited guests to attend.