LPGA returning to Malaysia with no-cut Maybank Championship, $3 million purse

The LPGA announced Tuesday that it is returning to Malaysia in 2023 for the inaugural Maybank Championship, which will replace the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA.

Maybank is one of Asia's leading banking groups and will be the title sponsor for the event; the first edition of the Maybank Championship will take place Oct. 26-29, 2023, which was when the Taiwan event was initially scheduled, at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club (KLGCC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The previous Taiwan event was cancelled due to "operational factors" after having not been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maybank Championship will feature a 78-player field competing for a $3 million purse, making it one of the largest non-major championship purses on tour. There will be no cut.

“The LPGA is excited to bring women’s professional golf back to Malaysia for the first time in six years thanks to Maybank’s incredible support,” LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said. “The LPGA and Maybank’s shared values around elevating and empowering women make this an important partnership for us in this region of the world. Maybank is further demonstrating their commitment to women and our athletes by providing the largest prize fund of our Asian events and a world-class environment.”

KLGCC previously hosted the Sime Darby LPGA Malaysia from 2010-17 and produced winners like Inbee Park, Lexi Thompson and Jessica Korda.

"As a golfer who is proud to represent Malaysia around the world, I'm more than excited to have the LPGA Tour at Kuala Lumpur once again this October," said Kelly Tan, two-time Olympian and LPGA player director. "I believe having a company like Maybank involved with the LPGA is a huge opportunity to help promote and continue developing the game of golf in Malaysia, and I'm thrilled that golf fans in my home country will have the opportunity to watch the world's best women professional golfers compete up close."