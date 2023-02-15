×

LPGA Tour announces change in tournament cut sizes starting in March

Getty Images

The LPGA Tour is cutting its cut. 

Previously the top 70 players and ties, the 36-hole cut at LPGA events will now be the top 65 and ties in full-field events, the tour announced Wednesday. 

This change was made with close consultation by the LPGA Player Directors and will be implemented at the LPGA Drive On Championship from March 23-26, the first full-field, 72-hole event with a cut during the 2023 LPGA season. 

"This new regulation, now more consistent with other professional golf organizations, will assist in ensuring a manageable field size after 36 holes of competition," said Tommy Tangtiphaiboontana, LPGA Senior Vice President of Tour Operations, in a press release. "The change will provide increased chances of playing off a single tee on the weekend and help establish a faster pace of play in an effort to strengthen the competitor experience at LPGA Tournaments."

The PGA Tour also decreased its cut line top 70 and ties to top 65 and ties in 2019. 

More articles like this
Golf Central

LPGA facing backlash over locker-room situation

BY Patricia Duffy  — 

The focus at the LPGA's Tournament of Champions has shifted from honoring the best players in the sport to an oversight that’s calling into question the tour’s respect for its athletes.
Golf Central

Rolex Rankings: Who rose, dropped in 2022?

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Here are several notable names in the women's game who made big moves — up and down — in the Rolex Rankings this year. 
Golf Central

Thitikul, Buhai among '22 LPGA breakthroughs

BY Amy Rogers  — 

With a record-tying 11 first-time winners this season, here’s a look back at some of the most memorable breakthrough performances.