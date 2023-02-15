LPGA Tour announces change in tournament cut sizes starting in March

The LPGA Tour is cutting its cut.

Previously the top 70 players and ties, the 36-hole cut at LPGA events will now be the top 65 and ties in full-field events, the tour announced Wednesday.

This change was made with close consultation by the LPGA Player Directors and will be implemented at the LPGA Drive On Championship from March 23-26, the first full-field, 72-hole event with a cut during the 2023 LPGA season.

"This new regulation, now more consistent with other professional golf organizations, will assist in ensuring a manageable field size after 36 holes of competition," said Tommy Tangtiphaiboontana, LPGA Senior Vice President of Tour Operations, in a press release. "The change will provide increased chances of playing off a single tee on the weekend and help establish a faster pace of play in an effort to strengthen the competitor experience at LPGA Tournaments."

The PGA Tour also decreased its cut line top 70 and ties to top 65 and ties in 2019.