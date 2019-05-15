LPGA's new team event to allow one amateur team to earn sponsor's exemption

By
Getty Images

The LPGA’s new team event isn’t for professionals only.

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational will allow an amateur duo to earn a sponsor's exemption and tee it up with the pros in Midland, Mich., July 17-20.

The tournament is hosting an amateur qualifier on June 17 at Bucks Run Golf Club in Mount Pleasant, Mich. It’s a 36-hole qualifier, with the first round played as alternate shot and the second round as better ball. Amateur women with a USGA handicap of 2 or better can apply as a team to entry. Thirty teams will be selected. The winning team earns a sponsor’s exemption into the LPGA event.

To enter the qualifier, visit https://www.dowglbi.com/amat, email Bradford.Jones@octagon.com or call (989) 948-5738

More articles like this