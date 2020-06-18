LPGA's NW Arkansas Championship purse increases by $300k

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship announced Thursday that it is raising its purse to $2.3 million, an increase of $300,000.

It’s good news for LPGA pros amid a coronavirus pandemic that has led to the cancelations of 12 events this year.

The prize money is equal to the third largest purses on tour outside the LPGA’s major championships.

The NW Arkansas Championship is scheduled for Aug. 27-30 at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas.

The purse bump comes on the heels of Tuesday’s news that the LPGA is adding a new 54-hole event, the Drive On Championship, as its restart event in Toledo, Ohio, in late July. The new event is being played without a sponsor, with its $1 million purse raised with the help of sponsors who canceled events amid the pandemic.

“In partnership with Procter & Gamble, we are pleased to raise the tournament purse and continue our commitment to providing greater opportunities for women,” said Donna Morris, Walmart Executive vice President and chief people officer.

The winner’s check will jump to $345,000, up from $300,000.

“There is a significant gap between prize money in men’s and women’s golf,” LPGA 12-time winner Stacy Lewis said. “With the support of partners like Walmart and P&G, we can continue to narrow the pay gap and showcase the importance of equality within the sport.”