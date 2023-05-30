Ludvig Aberg completes trifecta, sweeps Hogan, Haskins and Nicklaus awards

Ludvig Aberg is heading to the PGA Tour with a lot of hardware in tow.

The Texas Tech star, who won PGA Tour University on Monday, was announced as both the Haskins and Nicklaus award winner on Tuesday, becoming just the sixth player ever to sweep the three honors in one season.

He joins John Pak (2021, Florida State), Sahith Theegala (Pepperdine, 2020), Patrick Rodgers (Stanford, 2014), Ryan Moore (UNLV), Bill Haas (Wake Forest) and Hunter Mahan (2003, Oklahoma State) as the only players to accomplish the feat.

With his PGA Tour U win, Aberg earned full status on Tour for the rest of 2023 and 2024.

All three awards are presented to the nation’s best male golfer that season, so you could say, by all accounts, the current No. 1 amateur in the world is truly the best of the best in the NCAA, even if he fell short of the individual title.

Aberg will make his first start as a professional next week at the RBC Canadian Open. It marks the first time a player has gone directly from college to a full PGA Tour card, thanks to the PGA Tour U initiative.

The Swede won four times in 2022-23, including back-to-back victories at the Big 12 Championships and the Norman Regional.

Aberg also won the Ben Hogan Award in 2022.