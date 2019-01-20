LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Lydia Ko took a share of the lead to the back nine Sunday at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, but a couple of untimely hooks into heavy wind derailed her.

Ko faded with two double bogeys and two bogeys over her final six holes. She closed with a 6-over 77 to finish eighth, seven shots behind Eun-Hee Ji.

“It's just unfortunate that I hit a few loose ones out there that cost me quite a few shots,” Ko said.

Ko was a shot behind Ji at the 13th tee, but she hooked her drive left into the woods. She played her provisional off the tee and made double bogey. She also double bogeyed the last after hooking her approach into the water.

Ko broke through to win her 15th LPGA title last spring, ending a 21-month victory drought. She said Sunday’s struggle at the Diamond Resorts will ultimately help her, as she continues to hone the swing she and coach Ted Oh have been refining.

“The more times you're in contention, the more you get to be comfortable, just being in that position,” Ko said. “I feel like there were a lot of positives to take from this week. Just apart from maybe three or four holes, I played the rest, 68 holes, really well.”